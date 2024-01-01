Chelsea outcast Broja warms to AC Milan move

Chelsea outcast Armando Broja is ready to ditch the Premier League this summer.

The striker has not enjoyed the best of spells at the Stamford Bridge club over the past two years.

Broja had serious injury issues, but is now fully recovered and wants regular game time.

Per The Express, there is interest in Broja from the likes of AC Milan in the Italian Serie A.

Milan were after Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, but may miss out on him to Manchester United.

If they are not able to secure Zirkzee, Milan see Broja as the next best option.