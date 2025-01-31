Como launch major bid for AC Milan fullback Hernandez

Como have launched a major bid for AC Milan fullback Theo Hernandez.

The Serie A minnows have tabled a massive €40m offer for the defender, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

However, Milan rejected the bid out of hand - with Theo also insisting he wants to stay with the Rossonero.

Como spied a chance amid claims of tension between Theo and Milan management, but the prospect of prising him away has been shut down.'

However, Como's offer does display the ambitions and spending power of the Serie A new-boys as they seek to establish themselves in Italy's top-flight.