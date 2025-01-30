Newcastle join Real Sociedad interest in AC Milan winger Chukwueze

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for AC Milan winger Samu Chukwueze.

TMW says Newcastle are discussing making an approach for the Nigeria international.

For the moment no formal contact has been made, but that could change once Miguel Almiron's sale to Atlanta United is confirmed.

Real Sociedad are also interested and made an approach to Milan last week.

Chukwueze was a second-half substitute in last night's Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.