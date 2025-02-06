Como coach Cesc welcomes Douvikas deal

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Como coach Cesc Fabregas has welcomed new signing Tasos Douvikas.

The striker signed for Como earlier this week from Celta Vigo.

Cesc said: "We know the player, he can score goals in the box and he's very hungry. He has a high percentage of goals. He's tall and strong, he needs to improve with the ball at his feet, but he has good timing in attacking the depth.

"Alternative to Cutrone or together? It depends on the game, what I like about the team is that I feel we are a strong group, I'm not talking about a family now, which needs to be recreated after the transfer market.

"But I see talent and quality, those who come in and those who start are on the same level, also because now the games are decided in 90 minutes."

