Como boost Cesc's attack with Douvikas, Vojvoda additions

Como have clinched the signing of Celta Vigo striker Tasos Douvikas.

Como have splashed out €13m to land the Greece international on deadline day.

Douvikas has penned a contract with Como to 2029.

This season, the striker made 21 appearances, scoring 5 goals and providing 1 assist between La Liga and Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Como also signed in a permanent deal Torino winger Mergim Vojvoda.

Vojvoda moves to Como on a contract to 2028.

