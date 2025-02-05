Wales threat emerges after Como bid for Man Utd winger Biancheri

Como’s deadline day bid for Manchester United starlet Gabriele Biancheri raised eyebrows for multiple reasons.

Per The Mail, United quickly rejected the offer, unwilling to part with one of their most promising young talents.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the approach from the Italian club sparked interest, particularly given Biancheri’s eligibility to represent Italy despite playing for Wales at youth level.

It appeared to be a tactical move, potentially aimed at encouraging the teenager to switch his international allegiance.

Biancheri is reportedly content with Wales and has no plans to change his national team.

Still, with Serie A clubs now monitoring him, pressure to reconsider could grow in the future.