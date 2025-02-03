DONE DEAL: Atalanta sign Bologna defender Posch

Atalanta have signed Bologna defender Stefan Posch.

Posch moves to La Dea on-loan to the end of the season.

Bologna announced today: "Bologna Fc 1909 announces that it has sold the rights to the sporting performances of defender Stefan Posch to Atalanta BC on loan until 30 June 2025, with an option for permanent acquisition."

Atalanta are said to be paying €1m for a loan fee, with Posch's permanent option worth another €7m.

Posch turned down a €7m move to Como last week.