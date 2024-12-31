Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players
I'M OUT: Fonseca sensationally announces own AC Milan sacking
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...

Como coach Cesc "very happy" after defeating Lecce

Carlos Volcano
Como coach Cesc "very happy" after defeating Lecce
Como coach Cesc "very happy" after defeating LecceTribalfootball
Como coach Cesc Fabregas was left happy after their 2-0 win against Lecce on Monday night.

Patrick Cutrone and Nico Paz struck the goals for Como on the evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cesc later said, "I'm very happy with this victory, because the lads give so much day after day and I can't ask for more.

"There are moments when you need more ball possession, more personality. Today you could see it, even if I didn't like the last quarter of an hour that much. I think we can manage the game much better.

"We are solid, aggressive, we create a lot, but we have to do more in the final metres.

"We prepared the match by studying Lecce. We know that if we win the ball back high we can be dangerous and we have shown it. We can do even more in finishing."

Mentions
Serie AComoLecce
Related Articles
Ancelotti warns Como: We believe Paz can be part of Real Madrid future
Cesc confirms "wonderful" Alli now training with Como
Chelsea, Tottenham watching Lecce wing-back Dorgu