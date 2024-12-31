Como coach Cesc "very happy" after defeating Lecce

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was left happy after their 2-0 win against Lecce on Monday night.

Patrick Cutrone and Nico Paz struck the goals for Como on the evening.

Cesc later said, "I'm very happy with this victory, because the lads give so much day after day and I can't ask for more.

"There are moments when you need more ball possession, more personality. Today you could see it, even if I didn't like the last quarter of an hour that much. I think we can manage the game much better.

"We are solid, aggressive, we create a lot, but we have to do more in the final metres.

"We prepared the match by studying Lecce. We know that if we win the ball back high we can be dangerous and we have shown it. We can do even more in finishing."