Ancelotti warns Como: We believe Paz can be part of Real Madrid future

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits he's following Nico Paz at Como.

Paz was sold by Real to Como last summer, though the Madrid giants hold a buy-back option in the agreement.

Asked about the young Argentina international, Ancelotti told Radio Rai 1: “Nico Paz is a player we are following a lot.

"He is very good and has great talent. This season away from Real Madrid has been very good for him.

"We believe he is a player who can be part of the future of Real Madrid.”

