Cesc confirms "wonderful" Alli now training with Como

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has confirmed Dele Alli is now training with his senior squad.

The former Tottenham and Everton midfielder moved to Italy earlier this month and began training with Como last week.

Como have invited Alli to train, with the prospect of a contract offer being tabled.

Cesc said, "He’s training with us now.

"Dele’s feeling good. He’s a wonderful player. If we can help him, we’re more than happy. At the moment, he’s only training with us…"