Como coach Cesc unhappy with lack of fight for Lazio thrashing

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was left unhappy with his players after last night's 5-1 home defeat to Lazio.

Cesc admits he was disappointed by their lack of fight on Thursday.

He said, "They are a great team, congratulations to Lazio. It wasn't a 5-1 match, but they are stronger than us without a doubt. I go home disappointed by the lack of aggression from my boys.

"To win we have to do more, especially at home. We need to be more careful and raise the level: we have to be humble and work harder. I want to lose, but with aggression, determination and heart. We have to raise the level.

"Lazio is one of the strongest teams we have faced so far. The level of quality was evident, but better in the second half. We found the goal, then their third goal hurt us. Yet we had opportunities to score another goal. We were in the game until the third: but we have to score, be vicious in front of goal."