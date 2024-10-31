Baroni: Lazio showed our ambition for victory at Como

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was delighted with his players after their 5-1 win at Como on Thursday night.

Taty Castellano scored twice, with Pedro, Patric and Loum Tchaouna also netting. Como's goal came via Luca Mazzitelli just after halftime.

Afterwards, Baroni was pleased with the ever improving performance of his players at this stage in the season.

He said, "Compliments go to the team that interpreted the match well. The work always improves, when I speak of an ambitious team, I speak of a team that wants to grow and today was an important test, against a team that plays good football, that has technical quality.

"We were really good in the first half to take the ball away from Como and to make good quality management. In the second half they changed the formation, it took energy to press them high, just before their goal we missed a good opportunity. Como's goal was beautiful, but on a half-overhead kick."

Baroni also said: "They brought a lot of pressure and we changed something, I needed to get going, some were struggling. Isaksen had dropped, Marusic had already told me in the first half that he wanted to try, but he had some discomfort. We took over the field in an excellent way, then finding the goals.

"I often tell the team to break through in a chain, on the wing, but then when we can change front and fill the area we do it. We are working on it, the team is very receptive and carries out the work with conviction, I want the team to express good football."

And he offered a final thought: "I want to offer my condolences to the family of one of our fans, Flavio Rosci, he was always with us. I wanted to dedicate this victory to him."