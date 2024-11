Barcelona are watching Wolves fullback Hugo Bueno.

Bueno, 22, is currently at Feyenoord on loan for the season.

The Spanish left-back has managed to make three assists in ten games in the league and Champions League.

Now Sport reports that Barcelona are scouting Bueno.

Barca coach Hansi Flick is keen to increase competition in the left-back position and see Bueno as a "cheap" option for the January market.