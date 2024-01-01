Como coach Cesc proud after Atalanta shock: I’m happy with everything

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was left proud after their surprise 3-2 win at Atalanta.

La Dea had the lead through Davide Zappacosta before Como stormed back with three goals within 12 minutes of the second half via Gabriel Strefezza, Alieu Fadera and a Sead Kolasinac own goal. Ademola Lookman struck late from the penalty spot for an Atalanta consolation.

“We played a good game, we created a lot of chances and we managed to put them under pressure,” Cesc told DAZN at full-time.

“We prepared the game hoping to hurt one of the best teams in Europe. They are a Champions League team.

“I had belief, and today I feel it even more. When you come here and put in a performance like that, it is really nice and gives you a lot of confidence.”

Cesc continued: “I’m happy with everything. We deserved even more. We worked on tactics and technique, but I ask the boys, more than anything, to have personality. I felt for them because the results haven’t come yet, despite our best efforts.

“We caused difficulties for Kolasinac with Strefezza and on the other side through Alberto Moreno’s runs. They go man-to-man, but had difficulty with our dribbling. We played vertically to try and exploit the depth.

“We did well in the game. We’re all working well together. This is just the beginning.”