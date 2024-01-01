Tribal Football
Gasperini fumes as Atalanta shocked at home by Como
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was furious after their shock home defeat to Como.

The Serie A new-boys won 3-2 on Tuesday night, with La Dea's second goal coming from the penalty spot deep into injury-time through Ademola Lookman.

"We started well, then little by little we faded away,” Gasperini told DAZN after full-time. 

“I thought we looked drained in terms of energy, while they looked more dynamic. We put several of their players in difficulty in the first half, but then we started conceding goals in the second. 

“We’ve come out of this game really badly: We made several changes to try other players, but we definitely didn’t have a good game, Como did better than us.

“We’ve conceded from set pieces in other games, but today we had difficulty in midfield and they often got into our area freely. We were below par.” 

