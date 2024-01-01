Atalanta goalkeeper Carnesecchi happy to deny Saka in Arsenal stalemate

La Dea saw Mateo Retegui fail from the penalty spot shortly after halftime, though dominated the 0-0 draw.
Carnesecchi told Sky Italia: "Today we played a great match, we saw an excellent defensive phase. We found our physical form and we all play football for these nights.
"We are close to Retegui, he is strong and a really good guy. A missed penalty must not affect him."
In the first half, Carnesecchi pulled off an impressive save to deny Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.
He continued: "It was important, but I want to compliment my teammates for the defensive phase. I reviewed last year's defensive phase, it is a really important point for us.
"These nights I dream about as a child, I come from a very humble family and I dedicate this debut to them and to my teammates. I am very happy. This result will allow us to face Como in the best possible condition."