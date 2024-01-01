Atalanta goalkeeper Carnesecchi happy to deny Saka in Arsenal stalemate

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi says they can be happy after last night's Champions League draw with Arsenal.

La Dea saw Mateo Retegui fail from the penalty spot shortly after halftime, though dominated the 0-0 draw.

Carnesecchi told Sky Italia: "Today we played a great match, we saw an excellent defensive phase. We found our physical form and we all play football for these nights.

"We are close to Retegui, he is strong and a really good guy. A missed penalty must not affect him."

In the first half, Carnesecchi pulled off an impressive save to deny Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.

He continued: "It was important, but I want to compliment my teammates for the defensive phase. I reviewed last year's defensive phase, it is a really important point for us.

"These nights I dream about as a child, I come from a very humble family and I dedicate this debut to them and to my teammates. I am very happy. This result will allow us to face Como in the best possible condition."