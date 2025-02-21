Como coach Cesc: I know we'll test Napoli

Como coach Cesc Fabregas accepts they face a battle this weekend against Napoli.

Cesc concedes Napoli are likely title winners this season.

He said last night at a club function: "We will have a very important match against Napoli, we are working well: we are a young team that is growing a lot, we have to go and play a good match if we want to get three points.

"Of course, they can win (the title) because of the quality that everyone has, from the individual players to the coach, I know how hard (Antonio) Conte makes the team work.

"We will try to play our cards with aggression and create dangerous situations for Napoli."