Lazio goalscorer Isaksen admits mixed emotions after Napoli draw

Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen admitted mixed emotions after their 2-2 draw with Napoli.

The Dane scored, though was disappointed as they coughed up the lead to allow Napoli rescue a point on the day.

Isaksen said, "I'm happy and disappointed at the same time, we could have done something more today. We must remember that we played against Napoli who are a very strong team.

"I don't feel like we lost two points, but we must be happy with the draw because we scored in the last five minutes. However, we could have done something more. In the Europa League we have to think one game at a time, we don't know who we'll play against. We do a great job regardless of who we face."

Of his own form, Isaksen also said: "I think 90% of it is the head, I feel the confidence of the coach and I also feel great confidence from the team during all the training sessions and on the pitch. This is important for me, to feel this confidence from the team and I want to do everything for them."