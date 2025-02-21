Sacchi full of praise for Conte: He's producing a masterpiece at Napoli

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi is full of praise for Antonio Conte over his work with Napoli this season.

Conte has guided Napoli to the top of the table in his first season in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sacchi said on Radio Kiss Kiss last night: "The club always comes first, it's the first rule to do well in a team. Conte is a dear friend of mine, I made him go to the national team and he asked me if he could write down all the things we were doing.

"He's doing a masterpiece at Napoli, going to the national team was a risk, we know president (Aurelio) De Laurentiis and we know how he is but he's doing very well.

"Conte has a philosophy: to work harder and harder to improve day after day. This is also my philosophy."

Sacchi was also asked about his comments regarding a return to coaching and he added: "Are you kidding? I have given my whole life to football, but now, at seventy-eight, how can I think of returning to the bench? I'm not crazy."