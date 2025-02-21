Sacchi full of praise for Conte: He's producing a masterpiece at Napoli
Conte has guided Napoli to the top of the table in his first season in charge.
Sacchi said on Radio Kiss Kiss last night: "The club always comes first, it's the first rule to do well in a team. Conte is a dear friend of mine, I made him go to the national team and he asked me if he could write down all the things we were doing.
"He's doing a masterpiece at Napoli, going to the national team was a risk, we know president (Aurelio) De Laurentiis and we know how he is but he's doing very well.
"Conte has a philosophy: to work harder and harder to improve day after day. This is also my philosophy."
Sacchi was also asked about his comments regarding a return to coaching and he added: "Are you kidding? I have given my whole life to football, but now, at seventy-eight, how can I think of returning to the bench? I'm not crazy."