Como coach Cesc happy with Bologna draw: Belotti's moment will come

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was happy after their 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Como were heading for a win in front of a sold-out Sinigaglia only for Aston Villa's on-loan winger Samuel Iling-Junior to score an injury-time equaliser for Bologna.

Cesc said afterwards: "We had an important opportunity to win with Braunoder. This match was a bit like the other matches in the championship. We were solid, but we have to be better at closing it out. We are lacking in this, we have to work and improve on this: I have to be good at making my players understand it.

"I have to do more to help the lads be more aggressive in front of goal and close out the game. Now let's think about Atalanta and how to face this very difficult match. My young players? I'm demanding, I ask a lot of them and they are quickly understanding my instructions. It takes time, I'm too demanding and I'm not stupid to think that we're already fine. We have to find continuity with the younger lads too.

"I'm happy with Fadera's performance, he did well. He's the player we were missing. Today we changed the game plan a bit, tactically they were in control. We could have made some better final choices with Strefezza and Nico Paz. If we continue like this, the first victory will come: I'm sure.

"Belotti? I spoke to him yesterday, he's had an important career. I explained to him why I didn't let him play from the start. I'm honest: I spoke calmly with him. Today you're on the ground, tomorrow you'll be a phenomenon. I know that Andrea trains well and with the right mentality, I'm happy with him. Of course I think he can give more.

"That's why today I brought him on at the end, I thought he could make the difference. But don't worry: Andrea will arrive too, I'm calm. He has to be an example for his teammates because his teammates look up to him: he has to be an example and work well like Reina is doing. His opportunity will definitely come."