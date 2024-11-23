Como coach Cesc: Fiorentina a very tough challenge

Como coach Cesc Fabregas accepts they're underdogs facing Fiorentina on Sunday.

Cesc admits his squad is short of numbers due to a raft of injuries.

He said, "We will only have 15 players available, there are many absentees but we have valid alternatives and there will also be some Primavera players ready to give us a hand if necessary.

"Da Cunha played well in Genoa and I am happy with him, he is a boy who has quality and technique, he has shown he can play in that role too and is adapting well to the top flight. As for who will play in goal, I have not yet decided between Audero, who is improving, and Pepe Reina.

“We have to learn to be concrete and incisive, especially in both penalty areas. It is true that in Genoa we played a good match, but we have to learn to always be fully focused, especially in the key moments when matches are won.

“Fiorentina are a very strong team with many important players who attack very deep and are good at ball possession. Palladino is a young coach who, after having done well in Monza, is also doing very well in Florence. It will be a very difficult match for us and we will have to be very focused to get important points."