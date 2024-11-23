Vieira explains accepting Genoa offer; plans for Balotelli

Patrick Vieira says he didn't hesitate when he was offered the Genoa job.

Vieira has been appointed Genoa coach this week after the dismissal of Alberto Gilardino.

His first game in charge will be on Sunday against Cagliari.

Your first impressions?

"It was something between the club and me that happened very quickly. When I heard that there was the possibility of coming to coach a big club, I couldn't say no. The will to work and do well is there. I found a group that is very proud of their work, I saw a group that wants to do well for the club. It's not easy to lose a coach who was happy with the players, he had a lot of respect for them and that will never change.

"I think Gilardino was a coach respected by the fans and players. He was a great player and that will never change. Now we have to look ahead and see what we can do to win games. I'm happy with these days, seeing the desire to work and learn."

What type of Serie A do you find again? And can you find Mario Balotelli again?

I expected that at the first question (laughs). Italian football has changed a lot, there are different players but Serie A is a very difficult championship to play. It is not easy to win but we have the quality to do well. I know Mario very well, he is a player and a person that I like. He must continue to work and be available to the team helping them to do well and win. He is an important player but he must continue to work."

Tactically you played with 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1.

"I have always used these types of formations, the important thing is how you play. You work and there will be a bit of time but Sunday's match is very important. We must not forget that there will be more to come. On Sunday we will give everything to play a good game, I already know that everything will not be perfect but I think that what the players showed me made me happy."

Do you see a Vieira in the current team?

"I don't like to talk about Vieira the player but about Vieira the coach. That's the most important thing."

What can be done for this Genoa?

"We'll see later. Now we have to work on confidence because a group, without results, lacks energy. There is quality in the group. It's a group that will be stronger when the players are available."

Gilardino was much loved by the fans:

"The fans' point of view will never change. Gilardino was a very important player and an important coach for Genoa. He was a very important person for the city. This will never change and I will not try to convince people. I believe that this club and the people are part of a family that I see from the outside there is a relationship."

Will you work more on the players' heads or legs?

"A player must be mentally healthy and we must be clear about his role and responsibility."

The relationship with the club:

"It's important to have a relationship with the director and the club to have help to do my job. When we talked about the club's idea there was clarity on what everyone had to do and I felt good from a human point of view first and then on the clarity of what the club wants to do. I see a group where there is quality and is ready to win games and when you put them together it's very interesting for the coach."

Past experiences in Italy?

"When I arrived at Milan at 18, I learned to be a footballer. I was lucky enough to be coached by Capello. I had important players around me who taught me a lot. I had an affection for Italy because it is where my career as a player began."

The market?

"For me the market is having the players who are now injured. What I saw as a willingness to work and accept what a coach can bring was very positive. And this gives me joy. I found a group of players with a very open mind and spirit."

Can we expect any surprises?

"I won't change football (smiles). We won't play with 12 men. The important thing is to put the players where they can express their qualities. Then there's something I can ask for in terms of the game but we have to win to have more confidence."

