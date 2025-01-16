Como coach Cesc: Diao a good player who had a great game

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is pleased with what he's seen from new signing Assane Diao.

The arrival from Real Betis is already off the mark, scoring in defeat to AC Milan.

Cesc admits he was pleased with Diao on the night.

“Diao is a good player who had a great game,” said Cesc after the match. “We followed him and studied him at Betis. He will give us strength and a good mentality. We want to bring people with desire, hunger and personality.”

However, the Spaniard also said: “I am tired of praise about the game. We want to play well and win.”