Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Man Utd to contact Sporting CP in attempt to sign Gyokeres
Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa

Como coach Cesc: Diao a good player who had a great game

Carlos Volcano
Como coach Cesc: Diao a good player who had a great game
Como coach Cesc: Diao a good player who had a great gameTribalfootball
Como coach Cesc Fabregas is pleased with what he's seen from new signing Assane Diao.

The arrival from Real Betis is already off the mark, scoring in defeat to AC Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cesc admits he was pleased with Diao on the night.

“Diao is a good player who had a great game,” said Cesc after the match. “We followed him and studied him at Betis. He will give us strength and a good mentality. We want to bring people with desire, hunger and personality.” 

However, the Spaniard also said:  “I am tired of praise about the game. We want to play well and win.”

Mentions
Serie ADiao AssaneBetisAC Milan
Related Articles
IT'S OFF: Okafor returns to AC Milan after RB Leipzig move collapses
AC Milan attacker Leao happy proving matchwinner at Como
AC Milan coach Conceicao admits "boiling on touchline" during win at Como