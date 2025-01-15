AC Milan attacker Leao happy proving matchwinner at Como

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao was delighted scoring in victory at Como on Tuesday night.

Milan won 2-1, with Leao's goal proving the winner.

He said afterwards: "A tough match against an excellent opponent. We knew it would be difficult but we showed an important mentality.

"I managed to help the team and we fought together. We need to maintain this level, the coach wants to take us to the top with mentality and work."

On finishing in the top four, Leao added: "It can be done. We want the Champions League."