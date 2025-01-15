Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Arsenal exploring January deal for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

AC Milan attacker Leao happy proving matchwinner at Como

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan attacker Leao happy proving matchwinner at Como
AC Milan attacker Leao happy proving matchwinner at ComoAction Plus
AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao was delighted scoring in victory at Como on Tuesday night.

Milan won 2-1, with Leao's goal proving the winner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "A tough match against an excellent opponent. We knew it would be difficult but we showed an important mentality.

"I managed to help the team and we fought together. We need to maintain this level, the coach wants to take us to the top with mentality and work."

On finishing in the top four, Leao added: "It can be done. We want the Champions League."

Mentions
Serie ALeao RafaelAC MilanComo
Related Articles
AC Milan coach Conceicao admits "boiling on touchline" during win at Como
Cesc rues defeat: Como seemed like Milan and Milan like Como
AC Milan attacker Leao: Fonseca and I just didn't work