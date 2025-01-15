AC Milan coach Conceicao admits "boiling on touchline" during win at Como

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was left frustrated after their 2-1 win at Como on Tuesday night.

Assane Diao had Como ahead on the hour mark before Milan took control via goals from Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao.

“I was boiling up on the touchline,” Conceicao told Sky Italia.

“I am also not accustomed to doing pre-match interviews, I don’t even speak to my family for 2-3 hours before a match, let alone the media, but there are rules and I must get used to it.

“It was a lot of suffering, because we were up against a good team with fine players and they are well-drilled.

“We prepare for games with video lessons and whiteboards, but don’t get time to work in training on the pitch and we are missing a lot of things. We need to be far more present with attacking and defending duels.

“In any case, we always see a good reaction and it is easier to work when we have positive results to build on. There is a lot that needs to be improved, we cannot always allow 5-6 scoring opportunities.”

Conceicao added, “We are playing against quality opponents and are going to struggle if we don’t do what we prepared. It went better after the break, especially after we conceded the goal. We’ve got to be more solid as a unit, we cannot allow the opponents to keep passing it around us so easily.

“I tell the lads, the foundations of football are solidity. If you do not concede, then with the quality at our disposal, we will score eventually. In four games, we have completed a comeback three times to win, so that means there is character. We can improve physically, tactically, technically and in terms of attitude."