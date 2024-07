Como coach Cesc delighted with new signing Dossena

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has welcomed new signing Alberto Dossena.

The defender arrives from Cagliari to boost Como's Serie A plans.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cesc said, "It is important for us, who have just arrived in a new championship, to invest in players who know and can compete in Serie A, which is what Alberto has demonstrated.

"He is a strong and competitive player who we believe has great potential to grow with us."