Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Como sign Cagliari defender Dossena

DONE DEAL: Como sign Cagliari defender Dossena
DONE DEAL: Como sign Cagliari defender Dossena
DONE DEAL: Como sign Cagliari defender DossenaTribalfootball
Serie A new-boys Como have signed Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena.

Dossena has signed a four-year contract with Como.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They announced on Saturday: “Como 1907 is pleased to announce the preliminary signing of 25-year-old defender, Alberto Dossena, from Cagliari on a 4 year contract.

“Born in Brescia, Dossena began his career at Atalanta Bergamasca. Before signing with Cagliari in August 2022, the centre-back made 56 league appearances for Avellino, scoring three goals.

“Last season with Cagliari, he made 35 appearances in the newly promoted club’s successful campaign to stay in Serie A with two goals and four assists.”

Mentions
Serie ADossena AlbertoCagliariComoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Departing Man Utd defender Varane in Como for talks; Roma also keen
Como chief Cesc pushing to land Man Utd defender Varane
Como make move for Chelsea defender Gilchrist