DONE DEAL: Como sign Cagliari defender Dossena

Serie A new-boys Como have signed Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena.

Dossena has signed a four-year contract with Como.

They announced on Saturday: “Como 1907 is pleased to announce the preliminary signing of 25-year-old defender, Alberto Dossena, from Cagliari on a 4 year contract.

“Born in Brescia, Dossena began his career at Atalanta Bergamasca. Before signing with Cagliari in August 2022, the centre-back made 56 league appearances for Avellino, scoring three goals.

“Last season with Cagliari, he made 35 appearances in the newly promoted club’s successful campaign to stay in Serie A with two goals and four assists.”