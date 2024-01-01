Como coach Cesc delighted with Engelhardt swoop

The midfielder has joined Como this week from Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Cesc said: "Yannik joins us after an excellent season in Germany. He is a growing player who will bring energy and intelligence. We are excited to work together with him and help him grow more and more together with our team."
Engelhardt also said: “I'm excited to be here and I can't wait to meet all my teammates.
"I have already spoken to the staff and the Company and they made an excellent impression on me. I'm happy to play in a championship like Serie A; I can't wait to take the field in our stadium and meet our fans:
"I want to help the team achieve all its objectives. I would also like to get to know the Italian culture, learn the language and adapt to all the new things as quickly as possible. I can not wait to start!"