Como coach Cesc delighted with Engelhardt swoop

Como coach Cesc delighted with Engelhardt swoopTribalfootball
Como coach Cesc Fabregas is delighted with their swoop for Yannik Engelhardt.

The midfielder has joined Como this week from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Cesc said: "Yannik joins us after an excellent season in Germany. He is a growing player who will bring energy and intelligence. We are excited to work together with him and help him grow more and more together with our team." 

Engelhardt also said:  “I'm excited to be here and I can't wait to meet all my teammates.

"I have already spoken to the staff and the Company and they made an excellent impression on me. I'm happy to play in a championship like Serie A; I can't wait to take the field in our stadium and meet our fans:

"I want to help the team achieve all its objectives. I would also like to get to know the Italian culture, learn the language and adapt to all the new things as quickly as possible. I can not wait to start!"

