Amor convinced Morata will succeed with AC Milan

Former Barcelona and Fiorentina midfielder Guillermo Amor is backing Alvaro Morata for success with AC Milan.

The Spain captain will leave Atletico Madrid for Milan this week.

Amor told Sportitalia: "Morata has already played in Italy and knows the championship very well. In addition to Serie A, he has played and done well in leagues such as the Premier League and La Liga for many years, demonstrating his value at a high level and in big teams."

Amor also spoke of Cesc Fabregas' plans for Como, adding: "I wish him to bring Como to a high level and I hope that Cesc can achieve many successes as a coach. He has already taken the important step, now it's a question of work and time.

"These factors are the most important in a coach's career."