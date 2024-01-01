Como detail 'official' roles for Cesc and Roberts

Como have confirmed Cesc Fabregas as head coach for the new season.

The position has now been made official, after Cesc and Osian Roberts had led Como to Serie A promotion last season on a caretaker basis.

The club announced today: "Como 1907 is pleased to confirm that Cesc Fàbregas will become head coach of the men's team with a contract. The appointment comes after last season's success as interim coach and assistant, culminating in promotion to Serie A. As expected, Osian Roberts will focus on his role as Head of Development at Como 1907, with the task of creating a identity culture within the organization, including coach education and player development plans."

Mirwan Suwarso, official representative of the ownership group, commented: “It is an honour for us to officially appoint Cesc as head coach. The impact of his knowledge, experience and passion has already been evident in last season's success and the evolution of our playing style. We believe this is just the beginning and we look forward to continuing to work with Cesc this season and for many years to come.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Osh for his brilliant work last season, as he steps into his role as player and coach developer and key architect for the future success of our club.”

Cesc commented: “I am very happy to start this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for entrusting me with this role. I share the group's ambitions and I believe that this is only the beginning of this club's journey. It will be a difficult and important season, but I and the rest of the technical staff are ready and we all believe in it."