DONE DEAL: Como splash out on Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Engelhardt

Como's summer signing spree has continued today.

Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Yannick Engelhardt has joined Como in an €8m deal.

The 23 year-old was a regular with Fortuna in last season's 2.Bundesliga.

Engelhardt made 30 appearances, scoring three goals.

He only moved to Fortuna last year from SC Freiburg and is a former Germany U20 international.