Tribal Football
Most Read
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd

Como coach Cesc comments directly on Man Utd Diao rumours

Carlos Volcano
Como coach Cesc comments directly on Man Utd Diao rumours
Como coach Cesc comments directly on Man Utd Diao rumoursLaLiga
Como coach Cesc Fabregas is aware of Manchester United's interest in Assane Diao.

The winger moved to Como only in January from Real Betis, but he has already made an impressive impact with the Serie A club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And his form has seen Diao now being linked with United, news which is now reaching Cesc.

The Como coach said, "We are trying to go for young, talented players who were not playing: they do well here and obviously their value increases.

"There is no mentality of speculating and selling, they come here to grow and improve the team. Then obviously, Manchester can come and ask for Diao by offering €40million, but it is not a given that he will leave."

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueDiao AssaneFabregas CescManchester UnitedComoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli open talks with Tottenham for Kulusevski
Man Utd striker Hojlund circled by Serie A sides with swap deal on the cards
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag sees Roma draw with Juventus