Como coach Cesc comments directly on Man Utd Diao rumours

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is aware of Manchester United's interest in Assane Diao.

The winger moved to Como only in January from Real Betis, but he has already made an impressive impact with the Serie A club.

And his form has seen Diao now being linked with United, news which is now reaching Cesc.

The Como coach said, "We are trying to go for young, talented players who were not playing: they do well here and obviously their value increases.

"There is no mentality of speculating and selling, they come here to grow and improve the team. Then obviously, Manchester can come and ask for Diao by offering €40million, but it is not a given that he will leave."