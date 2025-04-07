Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag sees Roma draw with Juventus

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag attended the Olimpico last night.

Ten Hag took in Roma's 1-1 draw with Juventus.,

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutchman has been linked with the Roma job in recent weeks, with veteran coach Claudio Ranieri to step down and take up a director's role at the end of the season.

However, Juve could also be an option after the sacking of Thiago Motta. Igor Tudor was hired as his replacement, though has only initially signed to June.

Ten Hag has been out of a job since his dismissal by United earlier this season. He is now available after his contract was paid out by United.

Radio Mana Sport Roma broke the news in the morning, reporting Ten Hag had been spotted at a hotel in Rome ahead of the evening Olimpico game.