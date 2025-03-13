Como attacker Diao snubs Spain to commit to Senegal

Tribal Football
Como attacker Assane Diao has accepted a senior call-up from Senegal.

The Spain U21 international, Diao joined Como in January from Real Betis.

And he has now committed his international future to Senegal after accepting a senior squad call-up today.

Diao is in Senegal's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against  South Sudan and Togo.

The young attacker was born in Ndangane in Senegal but raised in Badajoz, Spain. However, he has now committed to the nation of his birth.

