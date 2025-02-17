Como coach Cesc hails his young players' courage after winning at Fiorentina

Como coach Cesc Fabregas was left delighted after their 2-0 win at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Como won through goals from Nico Paz and Assane Diao.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cesc said afterwards: "We all want to win. We are part of a project that is visible, we have changed many players since last January. Tactically we have to raise the level a lot and put in performances like today.

"Important victory, we have to continue to grow and give continuity to our performances. In the last matches we have always played the game, apart from the first half against Bologna and I have also said this publicly.

"We have lost three games in a row and my message is always the same. Whether it is against Juve or Fiorentina, the idea is the same. We played a slightly dirtier game, which is what was missing in the last few games. We are young, we must continue to grow. It is nice for them, they are brave players with a lot of personality."

On Diao, he added: "A player with strength, hunger and mentality. We are here to help him and the others grow, I like this. He always wants the ball and attacks the depth, something we didn't have last year. I'm happy with this. Today he played more inside the field, that rotation put Fiorentina in difficulty."