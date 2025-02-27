Como attacker Diao: I didn't expect to start so well

Assane Diao admits his form with Como has surprised him.

Diao has hit the ground running since joining in January from Real Betis.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I didn’t expect to start this well,” Diao told Como's website.

“Of course, it’s what I wanted and hoped for, but I was aware that I was stepping into a tough league and that the first steps would be difficult. However, thanks to my teammates and the coaching staff, I was able to adapt very quickly.

“Why Como? I spoke with (coach Cesc) Fabregas, who explained the project, the vision, and what he had in mind for me and for the proper development of the team.

“Speaking directly with him was very important; after that conversation, I had no more doubts and chose Como.

“But I think that anyone who has had the chance to watch a match has been impressed by the style of play, and that in itself generates a lot of interest.”