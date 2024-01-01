Cobolli Gigli convinced Chiesa can stay with Juventus

The Italy attacker has been frozen out from Juve's preseason and been urged to find himself a new club.
Cobolli Gigli told TMW: "Changing few players, because it is difficult to rebuild from scratch. I am convinced of (Thiago) Motta, the players are gradually learning his football philosophy, but the championship starts in less than 15 days and there are still 3-4 to go important players in the plan that Juve wants to make."
On Chiesa, he continued: "I saw that the father has left for Turin, I think he will have the intention of calming things down a bit, perhaps to ease the situation.
"There is an injury, but I think it's possible that he could fit into Motta's tactical context. Juve are missing some wingers and he can, however, ask for a transfer given that this doesn't fit into the club's current situation."