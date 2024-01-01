Tribal Football
Cobolli Gigli convinced Chiesa can stay with Juventus
Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli is convinced Fede Chiesa could yet stay.

The Italy attacker has been frozen out from Juve's preseason and been urged to find himself a new club.

Cobolli Gigli told TMW: ​​​​​​​"Changing few players, because it is difficult to rebuild from scratch. I am convinced of (Thiago) Motta, the players are gradually learning his football philosophy, but the championship starts in less than 15 days and there are still 3-4 to go important players in the plan that Juve wants to make."

On Chiesa, he continued: "I saw that the father has left for Turin, I think he will have the intention of calming things down a bit, perhaps to ease the situation.

"There is an injury, but I think it's possible that he could fit into Motta's tactical context. Juve are missing some wingers and he can, however, ask for a transfer given that this doesn't fit into the club's current situation."

