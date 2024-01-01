Cassano slams ex-Juventus coach Allegri: He ruined Chiesa

Tribal Football
Former Italy star Antonio Cassano blames Max Allegri for Fede Chiesa pushing to leave Juventus.

Cassano believes Juve will be weaker for selling the attacker.

He said on Viva el Futbol: "He (Allegri) ruined him, he made him the second striker for two years, only he saw him as the second striker.

"A disaster! But Chiesa is the only Italian player who plays one-on-one , he has the goal in his legs, he has speed, he has quickness, he has football.

"He is the only player ruined by the genie who left Juve last year."

