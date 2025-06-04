CLOSER? Man City bid for Reijnders accepted by AC Milan

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Manchester City have had an offer for Tijjani Reijnders accepted by AC Milan.

TalkSPORT says City's bid of £46m has met Milan's valuation for the Dutchman.

Reijnders, 26, has already agreed personal terms with City and is now due for a medical.

The Holland international was named Serie A Midfielder of the Year last season. Milan have become resigned to losing Reijnders this summer after a dismal past campaign which saw the club miss European competition.

Last term, Reijnders scored five goals and made five assists from 54 games in all competitions.

