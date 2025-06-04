CLOSER? Man City bid for Reijnders accepted by AC Milan

Manchester City have had an offer for Tijjani Reijnders accepted by AC Milan.

TalkSPORT says City's bid of £46m has met Milan's valuation for the Dutchman.

Reijnders, 26, has already agreed personal terms with City and is now due for a medical.

The Holland international was named Serie A Midfielder of the Year last season. Milan have become resigned to losing Reijnders this summer after a dismal past campaign which saw the club miss European competition.

Last term, Reijnders scored five goals and made five assists from 54 games in all competitions.