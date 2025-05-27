Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man City turn to Lyon midfielder Cherki
Manchester City are lining up a move for Lyon's wantaway midfielder Rayan Cherki.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states City's interest in Cherki won't affect their move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

City also retain interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as they seek two different midfield additions this summer.

Romano is reporting: "More on Manchester City. Rayan Cherki and Morgan Gibbs-White are in the list as #10 position targets…

"…not affecting their interest in Tijjani Reijnders, top target at #8 position with contacts ongoing with AC Milan."

