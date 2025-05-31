Man City up bid for wantaway AC Milan midfielder Reijnders

Manchester City are set to close the signing of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders over the coming week.

DAZN says a €60m offer from City was rejected by Milan in recent days.

Advertisement Advertisement

For his part, Reijnders is keen on the move, with his agents in advanced talks over personal terms with City.

And the Sky Blues are now upping their offer to €70m for the Dutchman, which will be enough to convince the Rossonero to sell.

Only the method of payment needs to be ironed out and Reijnders to sign off on City's contract offer for the deal to be rubberstamped.

City are pushing to close the transfer before the Club World Cup deadline falls.