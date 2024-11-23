Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Fede Chiesa is determined to prove himself at Liverpool.

The Italy attacker left Juventus on deadline day in August for €12m.

However, so far this season Chiesa has managed just 78 minutes of senior football.

A loan return to Serie A has been mooted for Chiesa, but Sky Italia says he wants to stay at Anfield this season.

Despite his struggles, Chiesa wants the chance to prove himself to manager Arne Slot.

