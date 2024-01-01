Tribal Football
Chiellini: Spinazzola at Napoli? Sensational stuff!

Chiellini: Spinazzola at Napoli? Sensational stuff!
Giorgio Chiellini is delighted for former Italy teammate Leonardo Spinazzola over his move to Napoli.

The Roma fullback has joined the Azzurri this week on a free transfer.

Chiellini, now a director with LAFC, told Sky Italia:  "I'm happy for him, I think (Antonio) Conte is a perfect coach for his way of playing.

"By playing one match a week, due to the post-Euros problems he had, I think he'll be perfect. He'll have the opportunity to work, strengthen his muscles and rest.

:When he's well he's one of the top 5-10 wing-backs in the world. Sensational stuff."

