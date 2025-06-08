Chelsea up bid for AC Milan keeper Maignan as deadline looms
Chelsea have made a new offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
With just over a year to run on his deal, Maignan is weighing up his future with the Rossoneri.
Chelsea have upped their original €10m offer to €15m for the goalkeeper.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the Blues have now made a new proposal for Maignan.
Chelsea are pushing to close an agreement before Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer deadline.