Chelsea up bid for AC Milan keeper Maignan as deadline looms

Chelsea have made a new offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

With just over a year to run on his deal, Maignan is weighing up his future with the Rossoneri.

Chelsea have upped their original €10m offer to €15m for the goalkeeper.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the Blues have now made a new proposal for Maignan.

Chelsea are pushing to close an agreement before Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer deadline.