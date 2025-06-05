Chelsea unhappy with AC Milan asking price for Maignan

Chelsea are unhappy with the price-tag slapped on Mike Maignan by AC Milan.

With a year to run on his Milan contract, France goalkeeper Maignan has emerged as a target for Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Daily Mail says Chelsea see Milan's £25m valuation as too rich given his contract status.

Instead, Chelsea rate the deal closer to £10m, knowing they can secure Maignan to a pre-contract in six months' time and sign him for nothing next summer.

Chelsea have five keepers on their books, Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, Mike Penders and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but none have convinced management over their long-term prospects.

Maignan helped Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and also the Supercoppa Italiana last season.