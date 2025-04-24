Chelsea make contact with Juventus over Yildiz availability

Chelsea chiefs are lining up a move for Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

Foot Mercato says Chelsea are stepping up its pursuit for the Turkey international and have already made initial contact with Juventus about the youngster's availability.

The 19-year-old has scored eight goals and five assists in 44 competitive matches this season.

Yildiz has a contract with Juventus that runs until the summer of 2029.

And his form has brought him to the attention of Chelsea, among several European heavyweights.

Yildiz joined Juve in 2022 in a Bosman transfer from Bayern Munich.