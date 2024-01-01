Cesc delighted with Como goalscorer Paz in Parma draw

Tribal Football
Como coach Cesc Fabregas was happy after their 1-1 draw with Parma.

Nico Paz struck for the hosts Ange-Yoan Bonny had put Parma ahead.

Cesc later said, "This is Serie A: I liked the reaction of the boys after going behind. We have a great personality and we showed it. We are growing game after game, we played over 30 minutes of great level, even in the second half we were protagonists. Both us and Parma are two teams that play without fear, it was a very open game."

On Paz, he stated: "He's a special player who should be left free to express himself. We mustn't make him robotic, I spoke to him this morning, he wanted to play and he was ready."

On injuries, Cesc confirmed : "Sergi (Roberto) felt some discomfort in his knee, he was booked and we preferred to change him. We would have liked to bring in Braunöder and go with a 4-4-2, but I had to change at the last second because Dossena couldn't continue.

"Da Cunha trained very well, Strefezza hasn't been the same as in the last seven games; that's why I brought in Lucas."

