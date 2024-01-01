Como attacker Paz ready to build from Argentina debut

Como attacker Nico Paz is full of pride after making his Argentina debut.

Paz hopes to build on the past week and help Como to rise up the table.

He told the club's website: "It's an indescribable feeling, one of the most special moments of my life that I will never forget. All the members of the national team helped me a lot, especially (Lionel) Scaloni, who gave me the confidence to play without fear or pressure.

"My family was very happy for me. My father and sister were able to come to the game, and being able to hug them and give them my jersey at the end of the game was special.

"My mother and my younger sister, even though they couldn't come, followed the game from home and called me right away, very excited. Seeing them so happy was a great joy for me."

He added: "Playing with these champions was incredible, and being able to provide an assist to (Lionel) Messi is a source of great pride for me, a dream come true. During this break with the national team I had the opportunity to learn a lot from the best players in the world. I have gained great confidence for the rest of the season and I am convinced that we will be able to achieve all the team's objectives."