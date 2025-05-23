Cesc: Como want to sign more Real Madrid players

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has admitted plans to sign more Real Madrid players.

Last summer's arrival from Real, Nico Paz, has proved a huge hit in Serie A - to the point where his former club is weighing up triggering his buy-back option.

Asked about the prospect of losing Paz this summer, Cesc said: “We don’t know anything. He’s our player, and for now, he stays with us. I don’t know if he’ll go to the Club World Cup with Real Madrid.

“We have an excellent rapport with them, and we are very interested in players on their team. We’ve made it clear that they can get minutes here.”

Inter Milan best team in Serie A

Meanwhile, Como end their Serie A season tonight against title contenders Inter Milan.

Cesc also said: “They are the best team in Serie A and among the best in Europe. They are very strong, but we’ll try to cause problems for them. The goal is to always play at our best and do everything possible to try to win the match.

“I don’t think they’ll be affected by the Champions League Final, nor will they think about Napoli.

“They are a strong side with one of the best coaches in Italy.”