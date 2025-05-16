Inter Milan in talks to sign World Cup winning midfielder

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks to sign World Cup winning midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Inter consider the 30-year-old as the perfect addition as they seek to bolster their midfield.

It’s understood that Atletico hold De Paul in high regard but would be willing to cash in on the Argentina international should they receive a good offer.

De Paul’s contract with the Spanish side is set to expire at the end of next season, and given his age, this may be their last chance to earn a considerable fee for him.

Simone Inzaghi’s side remain in the race for the Serie A title, sitting one point behind league leaders Napoli with two games to go.

They will also face PSG in the Champions League final on May 31st.